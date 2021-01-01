Hà Nội aims to double tourists to the city this year

Hà Nội welcomes the first visitors to the city on the first day of 2021 at the Temple of Literature. — VNA/VNS Photo Đinh Thuận HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội aims to receive from 13 million to 19 million visitors this year, 1.5 to 2 times higher than 2020, said deputy director of the Hà Nội Department of Tourism Trần Trung Hiếu. Welcoming the first visitors to the city on the first day of 2021 at the Temple of Literature, Hiếu said: “Hà Nội is ready to serve tourists with a full range of modern infrastructure and unique and quality products, as well as enthusiastic and friendly services.” Lê Xuân Kiêu, director of the Centre for Cultural and Scientific Activities of the Temple of Literature, said: “In 2021, we still ensure the safety of visitors, along with diversifying activities, improving services, researching and developing new products to meet the increasing demands of tourists.” Kiêu said: “We have added free Wifi access and QR code for most of the sites in the temple to reduce contact and best support tourists amid the COVID-19 pandemic.” He added: “The coordination and linking resources of tourism-related firms and units will strengthen local tourism.” Phạm Tiến Dũng, director of Golden Tour Company, said: “As the connection… Read full this story
