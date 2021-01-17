by Nguyễn Mỹ Hà Ba Mùa opened its doors in the closing month of the troubled year of 2020. We have dined there a couple of times already, with groups of colleagues-turned-friends. Conversations always last longer than we planned no matter where we are, and we always part promising to meet again more often, to talk some more, of course. Food, for me, is not just food. It often reminds me of people associated with particular dishes. And there are plenty of popular dishes on the menu at Ba Mùa, with its talented chefs using fine ingredients and creating decorative presentations that will linger long in the mind. The restaurant was lit up really well when it opened just before Christmas, looking warm and welcoming. Located just a block away from the always-crowded Ngon restaurant, Ba Mùa has an appeal of its own, with fewer customers, more tranquillity, and great food. PLEASANT SETTING: The interior at Ba Mùa features a lot of green and potted plants. Its smaller space gives you a greater sense of privacy, making you feel more comfortable to open up and share your thoughts. The food here is almost like a catalyst for people to feel… Read full this story

Great food gets people talking have 313 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at January 17, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.