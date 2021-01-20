Corporate Grab proposes separate lane for ride-hailing vehicles at TSN airport The Saigon Times Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021,14:43 (GMT+7) Grab proposes separate lane for ride-hailing vehicles at TSN airportThe Saigon Times A security guard regulates traffic at the Tan Son Nhat International Airport. Grab has proposed a separate lane for ride-hailing vehicles at the airport – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Ride-hailing firm Grab Vietnam has proposed the management of the Tan Son Nhat International Airport in HCMC reserve a separate lane for ride-hailing vehicles at a cost of no more than VND10,000 per service to make life easier for drivers and passengers. According to Grab, drivers now have to access the third, fourth or fifth floor of the TCP parking lot, which is opposite the airport’s domestic passenger terminal to pick up customers, the local media reported. At present, the airport’s domestic passenger terminal has four lanes — A, B, C and D, of which, lane A is used for drop-offs, lanes B and C for personal vehicle pick-ups and lane D for taxis. Ride-hailing vehicles, such as GrabCar and BeCar, are not allowed on these four lanes. In addition, ride-hailing drivers have to pay VND25,000 to pick up passengers, instead of the previous… Read full this story

