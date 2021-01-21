Expat Interest “Goût Français” – A French sign of quality By Ngoc Tran Thursday, Jan 21, 2021,15:13 (GMT+7) “Goût Français” – A French sign of qualityBy Ngoc Tran Jean Luc Cabirol – PHOTO: NGOC TRAN Created under the patronage of the Consulate General of France in HCMC, as a guarantee of quality and food safety, “Goût Français”, a label synonymous with French know-how and the French art of living, groups together firms importing French food and wine as well as French restaurants. To date, there are 35 members. But according to its President, Jean Luc Cabirol, whom we interviewed, in 2021, there will be 60 to 80 members in all, as there are already applications for membership. Excerpts: The Saigon Times: Among the new membership applications, are there any Vietnamese firms? – Jean Luc Cabirol: Of course, there are also Vietnamese firms that could become members by the year 2021. We are studying their applications. So what are the criteria for a firm to be allowed to carry the label “Goût Français”? – The label signifies that you import French products and for industrialists on site – let’s say restaurant owners – it implies that they work according to French standards, including hygiene standards,… Read full this story

