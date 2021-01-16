Representatives and sponsors of VIR’s Swing for the Kids Fund attended the trip to hand over the scholarships, including Tran Kim Nga from Vietnam Beverage Co., Ltd. and Dang Ngoc Quang from BRG Group Tran Kim Nga, CEO of Vietnam Beverage Co., Ltd. said, “This is the first time I’m partaking in this meaningful event. It filled me with joy to see the bright faces of the students when they were granted the scholarships. Though their financial value is not very high, I believe that these scholarships can encourage them for their future learning and work.” VIR’s Editor-in-chief, Le Trong Minh, emphasised that “this year’s programme is special, as many students and their families had to face the challenges imposed by the pandemic.” Speaking at the event, Minh also expressed his hopes that “these small gifts will help to step-by-step reduce the negative impact of the children’s difficult circumstances and motivate them to strive for a better future.” VIR’s Editor-in-chief Le Trong Minh Being a diamond sponsor from the beginning, Vingroup’s vice chairman of the company’s Management Board, Le Khac Hiep, has always been supporting and participating in many these charity activities to help young students from remote coastal areas… Read full this story
- Investors piling into volatility funds bet on more anxiety ahead
- RPT-Investors piling into volatility funds bet on more anxiety ahead
- 11 best gifts for teachers - including virtual gift ideas your teachers will love
- Hoda Kotb Wants More Kids With Fiancé Joel Schiffman
- Gift your dad knowledge of SIP, STP, SWP this Father’s Day
- Homeschooling our kids about life
- Outdoor playtime might help kids' eyesight
- Kindergartners Pray That School Doesn’t Lose Gifted Tests Again
- Chris Pratt looks focused as he takes his best swing during a game of golf in Bel Air amid coronavirus pandemic
- Mother’s Day 2020: Cool Gift Ideas To Surprise Your Mother In This Lockdown
Gifts for the future from Swing for the Kids Fund have 325 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at January 16, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.