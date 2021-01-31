German newspaper spotlights Vietnam’s potential for foreign investment (Photo: VNA) Berlin (VNA) – Boerse-online.de – a German securities news site, on January 30 ran an article highlighting the great potential of the Vietnamese market for foreign investment, saying that it is the time for investors to look to the Southeast Asian market. The article emphasiSed that Vietnam’s economy is growing strongly, while domestic and foreign investors are participating more strongly in this Southeast Asian market. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the thrust for Vietnam’s stock market has yet been interrupted, it said. According to the article, in 2020, Vietnam responded quickly and consistently to the pandemic, improving the trust of domestic investors. As a result, economic losses caused by COVID-19 in Vietnam is less severe than in other countries, it stressed. The World Bank (WB) forecasts that Vietnam’s economy will grow by 6.8 percent in 2021, while the Vietnamese Government aims to achieve an average annual growth at 6 percent in subsequent years./. VNA

