Germalink Int'l Port receives first vessel call

HCMC - Gemadept-Terminal Link Cai Mep Terminal JSC on January 19 put into operation the first phase of the Germalink International Port and welcomed the first vessel to arrive at the port.

The 165,375-DWT vessel, CMA CGM CORTE REAL, measuring 365.5 meters in length, is one of the largest container vessels in the world and belongs to French shipping company CMA-CGM. It will unload commodities worth over 8.200 TEU at the port.

Earlier, the port received two pilot ships from CMA-CGM on December 30, 2020, and January 7, 2021.

The Germalink port covers 72 hectares in the downstream of the Cai Mep River in Phu My Town, Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province. This is the biggest deep sea container port in the Cai Mep – Thi Vai port area with a dedicated berth for the feeder to connect HCMC and the Mekong Delta.

The Germalink International Port is a joint venture between Gemadept Corporation and the world's leading shipping company CMA-CGM, with a respective stake of 75% and 25%.

