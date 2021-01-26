Promoting positive life messages with an innovative approach, Generali’s “Song Nhu Y” was awarded Marketing Campaign of the Year by InsuranceAsia News Riding on the campaign’s success, the company has recently launched the 2021 Lunar New Year version of the “Song Nhu Y” music video, sending positive life messages to viewers. The “Song Nhu Y” campaign consists of a series of short music videos telling stories of people living the life they have always dreamed of. The campaign has been well received by the audience, attracting more than 100 million views on Generali Vietnam’s official YouTube channel and Facebook page, as well as four million shares and comments, especially from Millennial viewers, the campaign’s target audience. The music videos were launched to coincide with special occasions, such as the Lunar New Year, International Women’s Day, and Father’s Day, featuring high artistic value, touching stories that truly reflect life and convey messages of empathy, love, and respect for individuals’ differences, and dreams so everyone can live the life they desire. Generali Vietnam has recently released its 2021 Lunar New Year music video with meaningful messages about family emotions Apart from increasing Generali Vietnam’s brand awareness, “Song Nhu Y” also enables Generali… Read full this story

Generali Vietnam's “Song Nhu Y” awarded Marketing Campaign of the Year have 312 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at January 26, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.