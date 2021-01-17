General Staff applies IT application to e-government building

Reportedly, the IT application, cyber security, and e-government building of the General Staff have achieved positive results. Several affiliated units of the General Staff have applied IT to conferencing, managing and handling office work while the military computer network has been closely monitored. Sr. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Phuong Nam speaks at the event. Delegates also discussed several key missions in 2021, including the upgrade of IT infrastructure to serve the e-government building of the General Staff. Speaking at the event, General Nam applauded the achievements in IT application, cyber security, and e-government building over the past time. He asked the Steering Board for e-government to continue directing relevant agencies to develop IT infrastructure, enhance software applications in handling documentaries, and so on. Translated by Trung Thanh
