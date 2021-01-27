Futsal champs cancelled, Việt Nam may have chance to qualify for 2021 World Cup

Futsal players in a training preparing for the Asian championship before it was cancelled last February. Photo courtesy of VFF Futsal HÀ NỘI — The Asian Football Confederation (AFC)’s decision to cancel this year’s continental futsal championship opens the door for Việt Nam to qualify for their second World Cup. The AFC on Monday announced the cancellation of several tournaments due to COVID-19 pandemic. The confederation said it took into consideration uncertainty and risks in view of the current pandemic, and the decision was to ensure the safety and health of Asia’s youth players. The tournament was first scheduled for Turkmenistan between February 26 and March 8, 2020. But it was postponed to this March in Kuwait. However, due to the concerns about the current coronavirus situation, it has been officially cancelled. Other tournaments affected are the AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup in Thailand, the AFC U16 Championship in Bahrain 2020 and the AFC U19 Championship in Uzbekistan. “We are grateful for the support of the hosts for these competitions who agreed with the AFC the need to safeguard the interests of all stakeholders during this time of uncertainty and taking into consideration the risks of the current pandemic,” AFC General Secretary Dato’ Windsor… Read full this story

