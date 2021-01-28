Funding dip suffered by Ho Chi Minh City

Thu Thiem is one of the projects waiting for foreign investment in the 2021-2025 period. Photo: Le Toan According to the latest report from Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee sent to the Ministry of Planning and Investment last week, in a list of 11 infrastructure and urban development projects supposed to call on foreign investment between 2015 and 2020, only one project was successful. A source from the committee told VIR that despite the infrastructure system being of significant importance to the development of Ho Chi Minh City, the city still faces many difficulties in developing it. The reasons why those projects have been not attractive to overseas investors are said to be the complication of current policies as well as unsynchronised investment and development strategy. Even though the new Law on Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Investment was ratified in June 2020 by the National Assembly and came into effect on January 1, 2021, this overlaps with other legislation such as the Law on Land and Law on Management and Utilisation of Public Assets, as well as clashing with many guidelines and related decrees and regulars. Overlapping provisions have led to grey areas and conflicting interpretations resulting in a lack… Read full this story

