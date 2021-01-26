Trade Fuel prices rise for fifth time in a row The Saigon Times Tuesday, Jan 26, 2021,18:13 (GMT+7) Fuel prices rise for fifth time in a row The Saigon Times A motorbike is refilled at a local gas station. Fuel prices in the local market have been revised up for the fifth consecutive time – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Domestic fuel retail prices were revised up by VND340-VND395 per liter or kilogram at 3 p.m. today, January 26, marking the fifth consecutive increase, according to an announcement issued by the Ministries of Industry-Trade and Finance. Specifically, E5 bio-fuel and RON95-III gasoline are priced at over VND16,300 and nearly VND17,300 per liter, up VND361 and VND340, respectively. Meanwhile, the ceiling prices of diesel oil 0.05S, kerosene and heavy fuel oil inched up by VND395 and VND350 per liter and VND350 per kilogram to more than VND13,000, VND11,900 and VND12,600, respectively. The two ministries decided not to extract money for any fuel products to replenish the national fuel price stabilization fund. Besides this, local fuel traders were allowed to tap the fund at VND1,350 for each liter of E5 bio-fuel sold, VND400 for each liter of RON95-III gasoline and kerosene, VND250 for each kilogram of heavy… Read full this story

Fuel prices rise for fifth time in a row have 320 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at January 26, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.