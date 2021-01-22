Outstanding groups honored at the event (Photo: baodaknong.org.vn) Participated by 135 delegates, the congress elected 25 members to the executive board for the 2021 – 2026 tenure, with Vo Mich voted to become Chairman of the association. In the tenure, the association will continue cooperating with the local authorities, armed forces and other relevant competent agencies in educating people, particularly those living near the border, on the Vietnam – Cambodia as well as Dak Nong – Mundulkiri solidarity and friendship tradition. It will give advice to the Dak Nong authorities at all levels on calling for businesses and philanthropists to offer spiritual and financial support for needy Vietnamese expatriates in Mundulkiri. Meanwhile, it will work with the border guard force to run communications campaigns and implementprevention and control measures targeting COVID-19, diphtheria, and other infectious diseases. Source: VNA

Friendship association helps boost ties between Vietnamese, Cambodian localities have 217 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at January 22, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.