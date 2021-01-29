BizInfo Frasers Property Vietnam raises VND500 million to support “Back to School” Initiative of Vietnam Red Cross Society Friday, Jan 29, 2021,09:21 (GMT+7) Frasers Property Vietnam raises VND500 million to support “Back to School” Initiative of Vietnam Red Cross Society Frasers Property Vietnam, responding to a call by Vietnam Red Cross Society’s “Back to School” initiative, organised a charity campaign raising a total amount of VND500 million. Collaborating with the Red Cross’ Ho Chi Minh City chapter to organise the 10-day fundraiser, the campaign involved the strong support from the business partners, tenants and employees of Frasers Property Vietnam as well as the project developments under Frasers Property Vietnam such as Q2 Thao Dien – a mixed-use development – and Melinh Point – a commercial property. The funds will go towards the repair of school facilities in the central provinces affected by recent natural disasters, especially those in Tuy Phuoc District, Binh Dinh Province, which were severely damaged by Typhoon No. 12. Mr. Tran Truong Son, President of Ho Chi Minh City Red Cross, receives the handover certificate from Mr. Lim Hua Tiong, CEO of Frasers Property Vietnam. Mr. Lim Hua Tiong, CEO of Frasers Property Vietnam, said: “Frasers Property Vietnam stands in solidarity… Read full this story

