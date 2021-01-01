FPT Techday 2020 officially kicked off

FPT Techday 2020 brought a comprehensive view of the smart combination of humans and robots over the digitalisation of many companies In contrast with the previous events, FPT Techday 2020 brought a comprehensive view of the smart combination of human and robots through the digitalisation of many companies. With the topic “Smart Collaboration for Productivity”, the event took place under both the online and offline forms with four main activities, including a technical workshop, an exhibition of tech items and digitalisation methods, digitalisation consultant service, and technology contest. At the event, more than 2,000 computer programmers attended the technology contest. FPT Techday 2020 continued to prove FPT as a leading strategic partner of local companies embarking on the digitalisation journey. At the event, the leading Vietnamese tech firm offered businesses the answers to their growth problems by combining people and technology. Through this collaboration, core technology and computational creativity will reinforce human creativity to make breakthroughs that could improve labour productivity and create new growth engines for companies. Nguyen Van Khoa, general director of FPT, said, “We have a strong belief in the power of technology. In the next chapter of the new normal, we commit to cooperate, create, and… Read full this story

