Nation Former Sagri official dies The Saigon Times Friday, Jan 15, 2021,18:07 (GMT+7) Former Sagri official diesThe Saigon Times Nguyen Thanh My, who was out on bail to serve an investigation into the violations at Sagri, has died – PHOTO: THE MINISTRY OF PUBLIC SECURITY HCMC – Nguyen Thanh My, former deputy head of the planning and investment division at State-owned company Saigon Agriculture Incorporated (Sagri), died of a disease while he was out on bail to serve an investigation into alleged violations of regulations on the management and use of State assets at the company. On July 6, 2019, the Ministry of Public Security investigators pressed charges against and detained My and former Sagri general director Le Tan Hung, the local media reported. My was later found to be suffering from a disease, so he was let out on bail for treatment. In the case, investigators have prosecuted and arrested former Sagri chairman Van Trong Dung and former Sagri chief accountant Nguyen Thi Thuy. Former HCMC vice chairman Tran Vinh Tuyen and Tran Trong Tuan, former deputy head of the HCMC Party Committee Office, were also charged. In October 2017, HCMC inspectors issued findings of a comprehensive inspection into Sagri’s operations. Multiple violations… Read full this story
- Decorating Tips For the Die-Hard Fan
- Blissful Football Gifts Bring Die-Hard Followers of the Game Closer to Favorite Teams & Players
- Every Man Dies Alone Written by Hans Fallada
- Purdue Pharma co-owner and Greenwich resident Beverly Sackler dies
- China Officials Head to Sudan For Kidnapping Case
- The Day You Almost Died
- Veteran New Orleans TV Anchor Dies Covering Story In Stunt Plane
- Chocolate Chip Cookies to Die For
- Making Funeral Arrangements
- Cremation Traditions at Military Funerals
Former Sagri official dies have 281 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at January 15, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.