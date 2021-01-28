Average inflation in 2021 may not be high, said Nguyen Duc Do, deputy director of the Institute of Economics and Finance under the Academy of Finance, as the economy “will not be able to fully recover” and the inflation rate increase of 2020 compared to 2019 reached only 2.31 per cent, much lower than the National Assembly’s (NA) goal of 4 per cent. The NA set the target for 2021’s GDP growth at 6 per cent, with an average consumer price index (CPI) growth of 4 per cent, based on the unpredictable global situation. Do laid out two possible scenarios for inflation in 2021, both between 2 and 3 per cent, with the higher one based on potential strong fluctuations in gasoline and food prices. However, both scenarios rely on a better-controlled pandemic thanks to efforts in vaccine development and distribution. Prices tend to decrease or stabilise at lower levels in the face of major disruptions of supply and demand, and recover slowly as the crisis is gradually controlled. However, looking at the composites in 2020, Vu Dinh Anh, economic expert from of the Ministry of Finance’s (MoF) Price Market Research Institute warned of deflation as a very real possibility,… Read full this story

Forestalling impending deflation risk have 286 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at January 28, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.