Forest worker inspires people to love the wild

Nguyễn Tấn Truyền with his butterfly collection. Photo plo.vn CÀ MAU ­— Vồ Dơi National Park in southern Cà Mau Province's U Minh District is a home to hundreds of rare and precious fauna and flora. And there are also plenty of people working here who love to care for animals, plants and trees. They are silviculture engineers who are trained to understand the value of primeval forests for human life on Earth. Nguyễn Tấn Truyền is one of them. Joining the park's staff 10 years ago, Truyền amazed his colleagues with his deep love of the precious nature. One story sticks in their minds. In 2010, on the way of patrolling the forest, Truyền found a young monkey who had lost his herd. He took him to his home, fed and raised him as if he was his own baby. He even gave him a name, Titi. Titi grew up and became very close to Truyền. But one day, Truyền found Titi's herd and released him to the wild. Now talking about Truyền, the staff of Vồ Dơi Park picture a slim built man who spends all day working with conservation and biodiversity. Sometimes, people saw him chasing butterflies or bringing a tree sapling for

