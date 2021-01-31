Foreign reporters highlight Vietnam’s renewal achievements

Automobile manufacturing at Ford Vietnam Co., Ltd in Hai Duong province (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – Foreign reporters have spotlighted the great role of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) in the country’s development as well as achievements Vietnam achieved during 35 years of its Doi Moi (renewal) process. Talking to the Vietnam News Agency on the sidelines of the ongoing 13th National Party Congress in Hanoi, Hantao from Asia-Pacific Daily (APD) said the process, along with the market economy and open-door policies, has helped lift Vietnam from being isolated to an economy opening to and widely interacting with outside. Vietnam’s achievements are thanks to the leadership of the CPV, and the Party’s right decision to open the country to the world, he stressed. Sharing this opinion, Stefan Kühner from the German Communist Party’s Unsere Zeit newspaper said what Vietnam has achieved under the leadership of the CPV over the last 35 years have amazed him, especially those in poverty reduction and improvement of the lives of people. Referring to Vietnam’s position in the world, Kühner said Vietnam is actively participating in activities of the UN Security Council to seek peaceful solutions to international issues, and it has demonstrated how… Read full this story

