Many existing projects expanded capital in the first month of the year As of January 20, 2021, total newly-registered and added capital, as well as investment going into capital contribution and share purchases reached $2.02 billion, equaling 37.8 per cent of last year’s figure, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment’s Foreign Investment Agency. However, if the $4 billion LNG project in Bac Lieu province was excluded, total investment this month would be 51.7 per cent higher than last year. There were 47 newly-registered projects (down 81.8 per cent on-year), with a total investment of over $1.3 billion (down 70.3 per cent on-year), including the project of Singapore’s Vietnam Kodi New Material Co., Ltd. valued at $270 million (in Bac Giang); China’s $210 million JA Solar PV Vietnam (in Bac Giang); Hong Kong’s $200 million Everwin Precision Vietnam (in Nghe An); and the US’ $110 million United States Enterprises in Danang city. Besides these, 46 projects (down 40.3 per cent on-year) expanded capital with a total value of $472.2 million (up 41.4 per cent). The most notable capital expansion was made by China’s radian tyre manufacturing project (Tay Ninh province) which has added $312 million. Additionally, there were 194… Read full this story

Foreign investment expansion up 41.4 per cent in January have 240 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at January 29, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.