FMCG sales to rebound on Lunar New Year (unsplash) This was revealed in the latest study by NielsenIQ. Specficially, the Lunar New Year (Tet in Vietnamese) is the biggest festive event in Vietnam. It is the time of year when migrant workers return to their home towns to spend time with family and friends. It is a red-letter holiday in Vietnam's FMCG calendar, as sales are higher than during non-festive periods.Popular Tet consumption categories are beverages, beer, biscuits and pies, snacks, and coffee, with volume growth ranging from 10 to 50 per cent, depending on category. Given that the country's economy is dependent on exports and tourism, the adverse impact of COVID-19 on these key sectors have resulted in job losses and constrained consumption in the country. "Even though there are no restrictions in place, we believe that the pandemic's impact on employment will lead to consumers optimising spending and looking for better bargains," says Richard Thomas, director of Intelligent Analytics at NielsenIQ Vietnam. "A study we did in Vietnam showed that the most sought-after promotions are free gifts and direct discounts. Retailers and manufacturers should keep this in mind when planning their promotional strategies."

