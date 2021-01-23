Tourists take photo with the giant flower bouquet in Sa Đéc City. — VNA/VNS Photo Nguyễn Văn Trí HÀ NỘI — A giant flower bouquet made of florist’s daisies and crown of thorns flowers has been recognised as the biggest of its kind by the Vietnam Book of Records. The model is on display at the food zone located on Sa Nhiên – Cai Dao flower street, Tân Quy Đông Ward, Sa Đéc City in the southern province of Đồng Tháp. According to Trần Thanh Điền, the bouquet’s creator, the bouquet is 10m long, 12/1m wide and more than 5m high. It was made by 20 people in two months and finished on January 5. It is composed of 1,200 bamboo plants, 400kg of iron, 260 pots of florist’s daisies and 50 pots of crown of thorns. The end of the bouquet is set up into a spring-themed miniature scene. The display of the giant original flower bouquet has attracted many visitors to the area. Its recognition presented by the Vietnam Records Organisation will be included in the annual record publications jointly published by the organisation and the Vietnam News Agency. VNS Trần Thanh Điền, the creator of the giant flower bouquet tthat has recently been recognised… Read full this story

Flower decoration sets Vietnamese record have 333 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at January 23, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.