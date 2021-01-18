Nation Five teams established to inspect localities’ compliance with quarantine regulations The Saigon Times Monday, Jan 18, 2021,18:15 (GMT+7) Five teams established to inspect localities’ compliance with quarantine regulations The Saigon Times A military officer helps residents carry their luggage upon leaving a centralized quarantine center in Hoa Binh Province. Five teams have been set up to check the compliance of localities with quarantine regulations – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The national steering committee for Covid-19 infection prevention and control has established five teams to inspect the compliance of localities with quarantine regulations. On January 17, Deputy Minister of Health Do Xuan Tuyen said the five teams would be led by the Minister and Deputy Ministers of Health. Some agencies and localities have failed to seriously comply with regulations on permitting quarantined people to leave the quarantine centers, the local media reported. Under the regulations, within two days, those entering Vietnam must have their samples taken for Covid-19 testing for the first time. The second test will be conducted on their 14th day of quarantine. After 14 days, if the results of their second test are yet to be determined, they will not be allowed to leave the quarantine centers. The handover of quarantined… Read full this story

