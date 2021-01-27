Trade First tons of Vietnamese rice exported to Britain following UKVFTA The Saigon Times Wednesday, Jan 27, 2021,13:59 (GMT+7) First tons of Vietnamese rice exported to Britain following UKVFTAThe Saigon Times A person examines high-quality Jasmine rice at a local firm. Tons of Vietnam’s fragrant rice first imported to the United Kingdom following the implementation of UKVFTA were put up for sale in London on January 26 – PHOTO: TRUNG CHANH HCMC – The first few tons of Vietnam’s fragrant rice has been exported to the United Kingdom since the United Kingdom-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA) came into force in late December last year. It was put up for sale in London on January 26. Britain is imposing a 17.4% tariff on Jasmine rice, but in line with the UKVFTA, fragrant Vietnamese rice enjoys a zero import tax rate, helping raise the competitiveness of Vietnamese rice in the market. Vietnamese Trade Counsellor in the UK Nguyen Canh Cuong said that the UKVFTA was expected to increase the exports of Vietnamese rice to Britain tenfold in 2021, compared to the figure seen in 2020, VietnamPlus news site reported. The batch of 60 tons of high-quality rice bought by Longdan Ltd. Co. in the United Kingdom… Read full this story

