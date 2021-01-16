Viettel launches a 5g network at Yen Phong 1 Industrial Park in northern Bac Ninh province. — Photo courtesy of Viettel The Yen Phong 1 Industrial Park in northern Bac Ninh province has become the first park in Viet Nam to gain access to a 5G telecom network, with the new technology launched onsite by Viettel on Thursday. At the launch, Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Phan Tam said the trial of the 5G network in Yen Phong 1 is part of efforts to implement Politburo Resolution No 52-NQ/TW, issued in September 2019, on certain policies for proactive engagement in the Fourth Industrial Revolution, thereby helping to develop modern digital infrastructure meeting businesses’ digital transformation needs. The application of 5G is also useful for attracting new-generation FDI and projects that use high and green technology, he emphasised. Tam asked Viettel, in addition to building 5G infrastructure, to coordinate with local enterprises to carry out digital transformation solutions and begin applying 5G technology in their operations. He also told Bac Ninh authorities to create the conditions necessary for Viettel to develop 5G infrastructure at local industrial parks and promote digital transformation, helping turn the province into the capital of innovation… Read full this story

First industrial park in Viet Nam gains access to 5G network have 295 words, post on bizhub.vn at January 16, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.