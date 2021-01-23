Investment Finland to provide US$100 million for public investment projects in Vietnam The Saigon Times Saturday, Jan 23, 2021,22:38 (GMT+7) Finland to provide US$100 million for public investment projects in VietnamThe Saigon Times Representatives of Finland and Vietnam shake hands at the signing of the bilateral framework agreement on the use of the Public Sector Investment Facility on January 21 – PHOTO: EMBASSY OF FINLAND IN HANOI HCMC – Finland will provide over US$100 million for public investment projects in Vietnam starting this year, under a bilateral framework agreement on the use of the Public Sector Investment Facility (PIF) funded and guaranteed by the Finnish Government. The agreement was signed at a ceremony held on January 21. According to Finnish Ambassador to Vietnam Kari Kahiluoto, he and Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Finance Tran Xuan Ha were authorized to sign the agreement. The Finnish ambassador said that the PIF is aimed at providing financial support for public investment projects in developing countries, in line with the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations and by utilizing advanced Finnish technology. PIF will support investment projects in the fields of water supply, environmental sanitation, environment protection, climate change response, energy and clean technology. Ville Skinnari, Minister for… Read full this story

