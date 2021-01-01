Highlighting the achievements in 2020, Vo Van Thuong, Politburo member and Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education, said the external information service has reflected Vietnam as a friend, trustworthy partner, and responsible member of the international community and a safe destination in an objective, honest, sufficient, timely, and profound manner. At the event The communications about seas, islands, and land border have closely followed the reality and been carried out frequently and continually, helping to improve public awareness, winning the international community’s support, and creating favorable conditions for the protection of Vietnam’s rights and legitimate interests in the East Sea (South China Sea). During the Party’s 12th tenure since 2016, he added, the external information service and communications about seas, islands, and land border have helped promote the introduction of Vietnam and its culture and people to the world, fight against wrong and distorted arguments and viewpoints of hostile forces, and safeguard the country’s land border, as well as sea-related rights and legal and legitimate interests, thus contributing to national development and defence. Thuong, who is also Secretary of the Party Central Committee, noted that there will remain both opportunities and challenges in the international… Read full this story

External information service contributes to national development, defense have 280 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at January 1, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.