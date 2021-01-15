Export turnover via An Giang’s border gates hits US$1.31 billion in 2020

Customs officials in An Giang Province inspect export good at the border gate. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Export turnover through border gates in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang exceeded US$1.31 billion in 2020, a year-on-year increase of 8 per cent, according to the provincial Department of Customs. Addressing a conference on Wednesday, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Lê Văn Phước asked the department to build a detailed plan to realise its goal for State budget collection and spending in 2021. He asked the department to effectively implement tax and fee measures to support enterprises and business households in recovering production and business activities, while promptly solving difficulties related to tax administrative procedures for local people and enterprises. Phước also underlined the need for the local customs sector to pay special attention to post-customs clearance inspections, specialised supervision, and combating smuggling and trade fraud, especially for conditional imports, independent shipments and temporary imports for re-export and temporary exports for re-import. The sector should work with agencies to promote administrative reforms to improve the local business climate and competitiveness, he said. The official also emphasised the importance of communication activities to raise public awareness about the dangers of smuggling and illegal… Read full this story

