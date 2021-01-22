Experienced local contractor eyeing partnership with Japanese partners

Khang Duc is the contractor of the Ana Marina project in Nha Trang Khang Duc Investment and Construction JSC, formerly known as Khang Duc Co., Ltd., was established in 2009 and equitised in 2013. The company has over 10 years of experience in the field of wind power, seaport embankment, factory infrastructure, and industrial zone development. In addition, Khang Duc has joined with many reputable contractors such as Vestas, Van oord, Doosan, SK, Toa, Toyo, Penta Ocean, Mitsuit E&S, and CC1, among others to construct various projects in the local and foreign markets. Khang Duc has also completed a wind farm in Tra Vinh Khang Duc has a diverse portfolio of completed and ongoing projects, including a wind farm in Tra Vinh, Huong Tan Wind Farm, Tan Linh Wind Farm, the Southern Vietnam Petrochemical Complex, Duyen Hai 2 Thermal Power Plant, Nghi Son Petrochemical Refinery, Cai Mep-Thi Vai International Port, Vinh Tan 4 Thermal Power Plant, Ana Marina international cruise port in Nha Trang, Sihanoukville Port in Cambodia, etc. Sihanoukville Port is another project implemented by Khang Duc in Cambodia As an experienced contractor, Khang Duc is strictly compliant with the ISO quality management standards ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, and… Read full this story
