Exhibition on Communist Party of Việt Nam opens in Hà Nội

People visit the "Đảng ta thật là vĩ đại!" (Our Party is great) exhibition opened in Hà Nội on Monday. VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI – An exhibition on the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) opened at the Vietnam Exhibition Centre for Culture and Arts in Hà Nội on Monday, to mark the CPV's 91st founding anniversary (February 3, 1930) and welcome the upcoming 13th National Party Congress. The Đảng ta thật là vĩ đại! (Our Party is great!) exhibition was organised by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the National Library of Việt Nam, the Vietnam Military History Museum, and the Museum of Vietnamese Youth. It features multiple sections, including one displaying photos and documents on the CPV's history. Some 200 photos, 100 documents and exhibits, along with nearly 250 publications are on display, explaining how the Party led the Vietnamese people to independence and recorded great achievements during the Đổi mới (renewal) process and the era of international integration, as well as Party building efforts today. Of particular note, images of the previous 12 National Party Congresses and nearly 60 posters featuring the 13th National Party Congress are on display in a separate section. Another section exhibits photos on the contributions made…

