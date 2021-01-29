Exciting activities to be held at the Tet Viet Festival 2021

The festival creates a traditional Tet atmosphere for local people and visitors. Audiences can enjoy a street of apricot blossoms, a street of calligraphists, and a space of traditional craft villages, so on. At the festival Alongside the festival, art performances will entertain audiences during Tet, including lion and dragon dances, performances of Southern folk songs (often called “don ca tai tu”), and traditional folk games. Other meaningful programs, namely making Chung cakes for needy people, art programs to raise funds for disadvantaged children are also organized. The festival will run until February 16. Translated by Song Anh

