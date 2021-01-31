By Bảo Hoa, Vân Nguyễn & Kiều Trinh Located on Quang Trung Street in Hà Nội’s outlying district of Hà Đông, from the outside house number 106 looks just like any other dwelling in the area. But take a step inside and you’ll be blown away by the natural light and fresh ventilation. “CH House”, as it’s called by its architects, is 35 metres long and just four metres wide, and one of the many typical long, narrow “tube houses” found around the dense streets of Việt Nam’s capital. But it was designed in a way that creates more living space from its limited width. “The owner wanted to have a house that would connect all of the family members,” said Nguyễn Đức Trung from ODDO Architects. “That, in a way, surprised us.” “We took inspiration from the country’s traditional houses, in particular the house at 87 Mã Mây Street in the Old Quarter, where the inner courtyards are its soul, allowing natural light to come in and providing good ventilation.” ​ FREE PASSAGE: The kitchen, living room and recreation area are on different levels, creating an open continuous space. VNS Photos Bảo Hoa “For CH House, we created a… Read full this story

Every space added to the whole have 347 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at January 31, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.