A gathering was held in HCM City on Monday to celebrate the 71st founding anniversary of Việt Nam-China diplomatic relations. — VNA/VNS Photo HCM CITY — The HCM City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) held a gathering yesterday to celebrate the 71st founding anniversary of Việt Nam-China diplomatic relations (January 18, 1950 – 2021). In his remarks, Chairman of the Việt Nam-China Friendship Association in HCM City Dương Quan Hà said the two countries are neighbours with a time-tested friendship. Their relations, nurtured by late Presidents Hồ Chí Minh and Mao Zedong and generations of leaders, were lifted to the comprehensive strategic co-operative partnership and are flourishing. On the basis of their partnership, leaders of Việt Nam and China have held many mutual visits and online talks over the years to strengthen the traditional friendship, which is considered a precious asset of the two countries. The encouraging developments in bilateral ties, as well as the development and stability of each nation, have consolidated confidence in a new stage of stronger and more substantive development of their relations, Hà noted. He also highlighted the friendship and co-operation between the HUFO, the Việt Nam-China Friendship Association in HCM City and the Chinese Consulate General and Chinese businesses here,… Read full this story

Event marks 71st anniversary of Viet Nam-China diplomatic ties have 304 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at January 19, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.