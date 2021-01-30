EU chief publishes ‘no deal’ Brexit contingency plan

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen arrives at the EU headquarters’ Europa building in Brussels on December 10, 2020, prior to a European Union summit.(YVES HERMAN / POOL / AFP) The UK left the European Union on January 31 and at the end of this month will leave the bloc’s single market and customs union, bringing a half-century of ever closer economic integration to an end. Negotiators from London and Brussels have been trying to agree a follow-on trade pact that would govern cross-Channel business after the transition period ends, but talks are deadlocked with three weeks to go. The EU’s Michel Barnier and his UK counterpart David Frost resumed their talks on Thursday with barely 72 hours left before the decisive moment, and the contingency plan served as “no deal” warning shot. “Negotiations are still ongoing. However, given that the end of the transition is very near, there is no guarantee that if and when an agreement is found, it can enter into force on time,” von der Leyen said. “Our responsibility is to be prepared for all eventualities, including not having a deal in place with the UK on 1 January 2021. That is why… Read full this story

