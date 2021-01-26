Equipping localities in climate fight

The UNDP-led initiative covers not only climate change adaption but also disaster risk reduction for affected provinces up and down the country Tropical thunderstorms Linfa, Nangka, Ofel, and Molave hit Vietnam’s central region last October, causing devastation and death. By the end of the month, they had killed over 240 people, collapsed and flooded an estimated 243,000 houses, and caused around $1.3 billion in infrastructure damage, according to the Vietnam Disaster Management Authority under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD). “Provinces and cities in the central region have experienced two spells of heavy rain with record rainfall. The total rain volume in Ha Tinh, Quang Binh, Quang Tri, and Thua Thien-Hue provinces exceeded the historical toll seen in both 1979 and 1999. Some places recorded rain of up to 800mm per day with total rainfall of more than 3,000mm each period,” explained MARD Minister Nguyen Xuan Cuong. According to the World Bank, the average annual disaster losses are about $2.7 billion, of which 60 per cent are concentrated along the coast. Major menace Disaster and climate challenges have become a top priority for policymakers in Vietnam. This is evidenced in national and sector strategies, and these challenges are… Read full this story

