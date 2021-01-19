Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Trần Hồng Hà Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Trần Hồng Hà talks to VietnamPlus online newspaper about the achievements of the sector in the 2016-20 period and plans for the coming years Could you tell us about the performance of the natural resources and environment sector in 2016-20? The natural resources and environment sector has faced very difficult and turbulent times over the past five years. The fields the sector managed faced unexpected things, especially the field of environment. Environmental incidents occurred in different areas and different projects. The most serious incident is believed to be the marine environmental pollution in four central provinces caused by Formosa. Besides, other fields such as land management are always among hot topics with a lot of complaints from the people. The illegal exploitation of mineral has also still occurred and the mining process has caused environmental problems, including waste after mining. The impacts of climate change increased and became more serious over the past five years. Extreme weather occurs across the country, such as extreme cold, landslides, flash floods in the northern high mountainous provinces, droughts in the south-central and Central Highlands, as well as saltwater intrusion in the… Read full this story

Environment minister talks about achievements, plans for coming years have 260 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at January 19, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.