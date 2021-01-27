Electricty dispatch centre asks for better infrastructure

EVN engineers work on the national grid. The National Load Dispatch Center (A0) asks EVN i for more infrastructure to launch a competitive retail electricity market in 2021. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The National Load Dispatch Center (A0) has asked Vietnam Electricity (EVN) to equip it with better infrastructure for the operation of a future wholesale and retail electricity market with more renewable energy resources. A representative of the centre said: “Wind and solar power plants have been put into operation on a large scale but data on their scale and generating capacity is not yet accurate.” The representative added that rooftop solar power, with a capacity of up to 9,583 MWp, was affecting the load chart, making it tough to plan the power system operation as well as the market, especially due to the limitations of the transmission grid, particularly the 500kV / 220kV grid in the north. The centre also said the operation processes of the hydroelectric plants with a capacity of more than 30 MW had shortcomings to fit with electricity market regulations. As the future infrastructure will convert the transaction cycle from 60 minutes to 30 minutes, while the core software has reached its limit, the centre has asked EVN to soon install… Read full this story

