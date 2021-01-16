Expat Interest Eighth HCMC Marathon to attract thousands of runners By Thanh Hoa Saturday, Jan 16, 2021,17:58 (GMT+7) Eighth HCMC Marathon to attract thousands of runnersBy Thanh Hoa A runner poses for a photo at the launch event of the Salonpas HCMC Marathon 2021 – PHOTO: THANH HOA HCMC – Thousands of runners will participate in the eighth HCMC Marathon in the Phu My Hung Urban Area, District 7, HCMC, on January 17. Sponsored by Salonpas, this year’s event has been renamed Salonpas HCMC Marathon, featuring five distances—42, 21, 10, 5 and 1.5 kilometers. As part of the event, more than 50 people with disabilities will join the “OI RUN: Run with People with Disabilities” program on the same day. “Run with People with Disabilities” is an annual program organized by the HCMC Peace and Development Fund to offer people with disabilities and the victims of Agent Orange the opportunity to join community activities and call for more support for the disadvantaged. Mai Ba Hung, deputy director of the HCMC Department of Culture and Sports, said this marathon has been one of the city’s major events to celebrate the New Year. In the Covid-19 context, it also aims to encourage citizens to engage in… Read full this story

