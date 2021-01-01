Trade Ecommerce platforms become most efficient sales channel amidst pandemic By Van Ly Friday, Jan 1, 2021,20:41 (GMT+7) Ecommerce platforms become most efficient sales channel amidst pandemicBy Van Ly Many enterprises have chosen to sell their products on ecommerce platforms – PHOTO: VAN LY HANOI – Covid-19 has contributed to ecommerce platforms developing into the most effective sales channel in 2020, according to the annual survey conducted by multichannel sales platform developer Sapo. The survey, conducted on 10,000 enterprises and individuals selling products on different online channels, showed that more than 24% of respondents had achieved growth in revenues during and after the pandemic. In response to the pandemic, nearly 24% of retailers completely converted from traditional sale channels to online sale channels. As a result, 56% of them have recovered and generated revenues equal to those in the pre-pandemic period. In 2019, ecommerce platforms ranked fourth among the most effective sale channels, while Facebook took the lead. However, in 2020, traders spent the most on advertising on Facebook, followed by TikTok, Zalo and ecommerce platforms. The conversion in sales channels and revenue reduction have affected enterprises’ budgets for advertising. Specifically, their average fund for marketing in 2020 accounted for 10% of their revenues,… Read full this story

Ecommerce platforms become most efficient sales channel amidst pandemic have 305 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at January 1, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.