Doctors warn of alcohol poisoning as Tết nears

An alcohol poisoning patient is treated at Bạch Mai Hospital in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Doctors have warned about the danger of alcohol poisoning as the Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday season approaches. The Poisoning Control Centre of Hà Nội’s Bạch Mai Hospital reported a 29-year-old young man recently died from alcohol poisoning. The patient was transferred from Hưng Yên Province’s General Hospital to the centre, in critical condition in a deep coma and with kidney failure. The patient’s family members said the man drank a lot of alcohol with his friends on January 2. After that, he returned home and went to bed. The next morning, when family members couldn’t wake him up. Immediately, the patient was taken to the provincial hospital and later transferred to the Bạch Mai Hospital. After receiving the patient, doctors performed resuscitation and dialysis, but the patient showed no signs of recovery. Previously, another three patients from the northern province of Bắc Ninh were treated at the centre for alcohol poisoning, after they drank a mixture of methanol and alcohol. The alcohol samples were tested and found to contain levels of methanol in excess of permissible levels. Nguyễn Trung Nguyên, director of the centre, said… Read full this story

