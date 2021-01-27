Doctors warn of alcohol poisoning as Tết nears

An alcohol poisoning patient is treated at Bạch Mai Hospital in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Doctors have warned about the danger of alcohol poisoning as the Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday season approaches. The Poisoning Control Centre of Hà Nội’s Bạch Mai Hospital reported a 29-year-old young man recently died from alcohol poisoning. The patient was transferred from Hưng Yên Province’s General Hospital to the centre, in critical condition in a deep coma and with kidney failure. The patient’s family members said the man drank a lot of alcohol with his friends on January 2. After that, he returned home and went to bed. The next morning, when family members couldn’t wake him up. Immediately, the patient was taken to the provincial hospital and later transferred to the Bạch Mai Hospital. After receiving the patient, doctors performed resuscitation and dialysis, but the patient showed no signs of recovery. Previously, another three patients from the northern province of Bắc Ninh were treated at the centre for alcohol poisoning, after they drank a mixture of methanol and alcohol. The alcohol samples were tested and found to contain levels of methanol in excess of permissible levels. Nguyễn Trung Nguyên, director of the centre, said… Read full this story
- COVID-19 | In Kolkata, as life returns to near-normal, doctors warn against laxity
- Jaundice could lead to biliary tract cancer, doctors warn
- South cracks down on rising trade fraud, smuggling as Tet nears
- COVID-19: Hospital admissions near first peak as doctor warns full UK vaccine rollout could take a year
- New COVID-19 strain found in U.K. may be "already here" in U.S., doctor warns
- Pharmacies will help roll out the coronavirus vaccine but one doctor warns of "chaos"
- COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: Doctor Warns ‘Look No Further Than Your Local Hospital’ To See How Dire Pandemic Is
- Doctors warn about human growth hormone deficiency in children
- COVID-19 tier review unlikely to spread much festive cheer as doctors warn Xmas rule relaxation 'will, without doubt, cost lives'
- GMB doctor warns Tier 3 restrictions are not enough to stop new Covid-19 strain
Doctors warn of alcohol poisoning as Tết nears have 354 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at January 27, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.