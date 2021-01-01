Doctor Anywhere cooperates with PTI to expand reach of digital healthcare in Vietnam

Doctor Anywhere and PTI at the signing ceremony The healthcare ecosystem of Doctor Anywhere will support PTI to enhance healthcare experience for its customers at a favourable quotation. Vice versa, PTI will become a crucial and promising partner to bring Doctor Anywhere’s brand to a large number of Vietnamese, hence contributing to the 100,000-user milestone of Doctor Anywhere in 2021. Nguyen Kim Lan, vice director of PTI highly appreciated the cooperation with Doctor Anywhere: “The comprehensive collaboration with Doctor Anywhere Vietnam is a testament to PTI’s unceasing efforts in bringing a variety of products and distribution channels, trying our best to meet customer’s needs by complimentary extra-added value. We believe that Doctor Anywhere’s background in healthcare insurance will contribute to both parties’ lucrative business in the near future.” The cooperation assures both sides’ credibility, positive image, and practical advantages within the field, especially in the COVID-19 period. With the power of technology and innovation, healthcare services can be better distributed in the country, easing the current resource constraints on hospitals and doctors, making quality healthcare services more accessible and affordable for all people as well as simplify all medical procedures for Vietnamese patients. CEO of Doctor Anywhere Vietnam Le Ngoc… Read full this story

