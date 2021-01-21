‘Democracy has prevailed’: Biden begins U-turn from Trump

US President Joe Biden and family members attend the “Celebrating America” inaugural program at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2021, after being sworn in at the US Capitol earlier in the day.(JOSHUA ROBERTS / POOL / AFP) Standing on the steps of a US Capitol that was ransacked exactly two weeks earlier by pro-Trump mobs seeking to overturn his victory, Biden swore the presidential oath on a bulging century-old family Bible moments after Kamala Harris officially became America’s first woman vice president. “Democracy is precious, democracy is fragile and at this hour, my friends, democracy has prevailed,” Biden said before a National Mall that was virtually empty due to the ultra-tight security and a raging Covid-19 pandemic that he vowed to confront swiftly. “We must end this uncivil war that pits red against blue, rural versus urban, conservative versus liberal. We can do this if we open our souls instead of hardening our hearts, if we show a little tolerance and humility and we’re willing to stand in the other person’s shoes,” he said. “Together we shall write an American story of hope, not fear, of unity, not division, of light, not darkness. A story of… Read full this story
