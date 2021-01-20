Demand for furniture rises ahead of Tet

Customers are buying furniture for home or to organise parties as Tet approaches. – Photo vov.vn With Tet approaching, more and more people in HCM City are shopping for furniture for home or for use at parties. Many are buying furniture either to move into new homes at housing projects completed late last year or to renovate their homes for Tet. In District 10’s Ngo Gia Tu Street and Tan Binh District’s Truong Chinh Street, which are filled with furniture shops, the number of shoppers has not reduced since last year. Shops said due to the impact of COVID-19, customers are seeking items at reasonable prices. Many are offering promotions. Nha Xinh Furniture supermarket chain has discounts of 15-25 per cent on sofas, beds, TV shelves, wardrobes, and others. Dong A is offering a 50 per cent discount on sofas, free shipping and lifetime warranty. Duong Thanh Dao, marketing director of Qui Phuc Production, Commerce and Service Co. Ltd, said a few months ago his company bought more machinery to increase production since it realised demand would spike before Tet. In addition to working on new designs for Tet, the company has also expanded its storage and logistics capacity to… Read full this story

