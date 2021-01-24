Delicious dining at a snail’s pace

SOUTHERN SPECIALTY: Snail in coconut flakes – scented and buttery. VNS Photo Ngô Minh Overlooking Ngọc Khánh Lake in Hà Nội’s Ba Đình District, Ốc Thị Nở restaurant has a pleasant view that helps diners feel relaxed as they enjoy a variety of dishes of freshwater snails. The restaurant is not at all posh, bearing a modest tone with wooden furniture and murals of Hà Nội. It’s a great place to enjoy a gentle breeze from Ngọc Khánh Lake, though, especially if you reserve a table on the balcony or the terrace. It offers almost every single snail dish you can think of. Foreigners will find it easy to order from the menu as each dish comes with a photo. They can be divided into three types: fried, steamed/boiled, and hotpot. As usual, to start off I ordered nem ốc (snail spring rolls), chả ốc (snail nuggets), and há cảo ốc (snail dumplings) — all fried dishes. Each has a separate dipping sauce that gives the taste a boost. At first glance, the snail spring rolls look like the traditional spring rolls you see at feasts in Vietnamese homes. The difference here is that the filling has snail… Read full this story

