Delegates to National Party Congress to be tested for COVID-19

HÀ NỘI — All delegates at the 13th National Party Congress will be tested for COVID-19 twice from January 18-23, Director of the Hà Nội municipal Health Department Nguyễn Khắc Hiền said during an online meeting on Thursday.

The meeting was chaired by Vice-Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee and head of the municipal Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control Chu Xuân Dũng.

Ha Noi has gone 150 consecutive days without new local transmissions of the coronavirus and districts and communes have enhanced inspection and punished those who violated regulations on pandemic prevention and control, Deputy Director of the municipal Health Department Hoàng Đức Hạnh said.

Vice Commander of the Hà Nội Capital High Command Maj. Gen. Đỗ Thái Sơn expressed his concern over the complex developments of illegal entries into the country in recent times, asking the city to direct units to review concentrated quarantine facilities.

The Việt Nam Fatherland Front chapters, mass organisations and residential areas were also urged to promptly discover illegal entries as the Lunar New Year is drawing near.

Concluding the event, Dũng warned of the high risk of virus resurgence in the community. He reminded districts, communes, townships to raise public awareness of prevention and control measures as recommended by the health ministry.

He also ordered a crackdown on those breaching the rules on the COVID-19 prevention and control such as not wearing face masks in public places.

The 13th National Party Congress is scheduled to take place in Hà Nội from January 25 to February 2.

Aviation security control tightened

The Civil Aviation Authority of Việt Nam (CAAV) on Thursday requested aviation security control be raised to Level 1 before, during and after the 13th National Party Congress.

Aviation security control measures will be enhanced at all units in the sector, including airport authorities, airports, aviation service providers, air traffic service suppliers, Vietnamese airlines, and foreign carriers operating in Việt Nam.

They will have to increase personnel for aviation security control; examine and supplement equipment, weapons, and support tools; and prepare response plans for any circumstance.

Forces will apply various security control measures such as increasing visual inspections, random checks, and screening for explosive detection devices.

Under current regulations, when there are high risks to aviation security, security control measures can be tightened according to three levels.

Level 1 is applied in case of nationally important socio-political events or complicated situations of political security and social order. — VNS