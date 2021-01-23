Defense-security dissemination work to be boosted

Last year, the press agencies fully grasped all situations in the area as well as the primary objectives of MR7 such as training missions, maintaining combat readiness, mass mobilization, building a defensive area, and military enrollment. Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Trong Nghia speaking at the event Accordingly, many press agencies have implemented special columns to effectively disseminate activities of the military region with a large number of press articles as well as reports. Addressing the event, General Nghia spoke highly of the event that showed the concern of the MR7’s High Command for press agencies. He also acknowledged the importance of these agencies in building a firmer army and all-people defense posture. The General asked the military press agencies to continue their dissemination work to promote the beautiful images of Uncle Ho’s soldiers in all fields. He also asked the Southern agencies to raise their professionalism and work closely with other press agencies to fulfill their dissemination mission. Translated by Minh Anh

