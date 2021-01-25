Defense minister receives “For AO/ dioxin victims” insignia

At the event, Sr. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Van Rinh, former Deputy Defense Minister and VAVA’s Chairman, briefed General Lich on the association’s activities over the past time. Since its foundation on January 10th, 2004, the association now has affiliated agencies at all levels in 63 provinces and cities, over 600 districts, 6,500 communes and wards with a total of 400,000 members. Former Deputy Defense Minister and VAVA’s Chairman Sr. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Van Rinh (left) presents the insignia to Defense Minister General Ngo Xuan Lich. Through December of last year, the association had mobilized nearly VND 2,550 billion to build gratitude houses, present scholarships, offer jobs to, and provide healthcare for AO/Dioxin victims. Speaking at the event, General Lich applauded the achievements of the VAVA over the past time, stressing that the Central Military Commision and the Ministry of National Defense always care for former soldiers and policy beneficiaries. General Lich also underlined that the military will be always loyal to the Party, State and people in any circumstances, fulfilling all assigned misions. On the occasion, General Lich extended new year greetings to VAVA members and wished them good health and a prosperous lunar new year. Translated by Trung Thanh

