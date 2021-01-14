Tourism Danang targets five million tourists in 2021 By Nhan Tam Thursday, Jan 14, 2021,16:23 (GMT+7) Danang targets five million tourists in 2021By Nhan Tam Viet Legend, an event and tourism company, organizes an event for its corporate customers in Danang City. Danang tries to boost MICE tours as a way to help its tourism industry recover – PHOTO: NHAN TAM DANANG – The central city of Danang wishes to serve five million tourists this year, up 85% compared to 2020 by attracting the domestic tourism market, developing the night-time economy and promoting MICE tourism. The department came up with 10 solutions that can help achieve the target, including completing the Danang City tourism development master plan to 2030, a vision to 2045 and developing new products and services, including a first night-time zone by the beach. Truong Thi Hong Hanh, the department director, said that the restructuring of the tourism market and human resource training after a difficult year are important to revive the municipal city’s tourism industry. “To develop night-time tourism efficiently, we will closely connect with tourism businesses to organize night tours as well as night-time entertainment activities,” she said, adding, “We will conduct a pilot at some places such as… Read full this story

