Nation Danang, HCMC act to prevent Covid-19 spread The Saigon Times Thursday, Jan 28, 2021,18:19 (GMT+7) Danang, HCMC act to prevent Covid-19 spread The Saigon Times A resident has his body temperature checked at the Nhat Tao Market in HCMC’s District 10. The Danang and HCMC governments have acted to prevent the Covid-19 spread – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The Danang government held an urgent meeting on January 28 to discuss solutions to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, while the HCMC government issued a statement ordering the relevant agencies to be on high alert after new locally-transmitted cases were reported in the northern provinces of Hai Duong and Quang Ninh. Danang asked the health sector to prepare equipment and human resources to prevent the transmission of the pandemic in the community and maintain the operation of the Tien Son field hospital until after the Lunar New Year holiday, the local media reported. Danang Vice Chairman Le Quang Nam required those returning from the two provinces to be put under supervision, declare their health conditions and quarantine themselves at their homes. The city also ordered a restriction on gatherings involving a large number of people and asked competent agencies to get the latest… Read full this story

