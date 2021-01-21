Đắk Lắk aims to boost exports via Amazon

ĐẮK LẮK — The Central Highlands province of Đắk Lắk can ship its staples to the world even as the COVID-19 pandemic wreaks havoc on the global economy by enhancing exports via Amazon, according to insiders. At a conference held in the province on Wednesday, experts discussed measures to step up shipments via the world’s biggest e-commerce platform and opportunities for Vietnamese firms to boost cross-border sales. They also shared solutions to develop brands in the digital era while introducing support services to businesses who want to sell products on Amazon. Vice Chairman of the provincial Department of Industry and Trade Huỳnh Ngọc Dương said selling products on Amazon will help local goods engage in the global value chain, adding many training courses have been held to improve local firms’ understanding of e-commerce activities. The department has also worked with Alibaba and Amazon to pen suitable training for businesses to join the online retail sales system, he added. Đắk Lắk holds huge potential to ship several agricultural products abroad such as coffee, pepper, rubber, cashew and honey. Some local businesses have sold their products on e-commerce platforms, but most still prefer traditional sales channels. From 2019, Amazon opened up its platform for more than 100… Read full this story

